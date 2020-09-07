Dirt 5 has been delayed for a second time

Codemasters' mucky racer, Dirt 5, has been delayed again. The rally game was supposed to release October 9, but then got pushed back to October 16, and now has been pushed back a second time to November 6.

Codemasters put out a statement on Twitter explaining that the reason behind this decision was, "to take advantage of the next-generation console launches which are expected in time for the holiday season." Codemasters ends the statement saying that there will be new footage and news to come between now and November including the complete car list and next-gen feature details.

Dirt 5 seems to be careening off in a different direction from other games in the series. For the first time players will be able to create their own courses with an arena editor called Playgrounds, letting drivers design, build, and share their creations. Couple this with a chosen game mode, and it sounds like they'll be some high-powered tracks to get stuck into.

Alongside Playgrounds is a brand new career mode starring some familiar voices. Troy Baker, who has lent his vocal cords to the likes of The Last of Us and Bioshock Infinite, will perform alongside Nolan North of Marvel's Avengers fame. Baker and North played well off each other as the Drake brothers in Uncharted 4, so it will be interesting to see how they play as arch-enemies in Dirt 5.

Dirt 5 will release on PC and consoles November 6 and will make it's way to Google Stadia sometime in early 2021.