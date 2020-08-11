Dirt 5 has been delayed, but only by a week

Dirt 5, Codemasters' latest mud-spattered rally game, has been given a short delay. It will now launch on October 16 rather than October 9, as announced on Twitter. No reason was given for the delay, but there's still three-days early access for people who preorder the 'Amplified Edition' of the game.

Codemasters is making a big deal out of Dirt 5's career mode, which stars Troy Baker as the player's mentor, Alex "AJ" Janicek, and Nolan North as Bruno Durand, your racing nemesis. The pair played off each other well as the Drake brothers in Uncharted 4, so hopefully they'll interact in some capacity in Dirt 5.

In addition to Dirt's "deepest ever" career mode, Codies has been teasing something else on the Dirt 5 site: "a huge new feature, never seen before in the DIRT franchise. Prepare to use your creativity and ambition in our extreme racing world." Dirt 4 featured a stage generator that relied on procedural generation, but could its sequel be getting a full-fledged track editor?

Whatever it ends up being, Codemasters says it plans to reveal the feature sometime before launch.