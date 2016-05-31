Digital Storm crams a 10-core CPU and GTX 1080 inside an all-in-one

Digital Storm just went into full-on beast mode for the all-in-one category. Provided you're willing to pony up the requisite funds, Digital Storm's new Aura is a killer AIO with a curved 34-inch display that's packed with the latest hardware options.

"We're excited to announce the Aura, it's unlike anything we've offered," said Harjit Chana, Digital Storm's Chief Operating Officer. "You can now truly have an immersive gaming experience in a slim AIO form factor."

Chana isn't kidding. There are four starting configurations to choose from—Good ($1,999), Better ($2,748), Best ($3,127), and Ultimate ($4,998). All four sport the aforementioned 34-inch monitor with a 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution, but it's not just the size of the monitor that delivers an immersive experience, it's the hardware inside.

The least expensive model comes with an Intel Core i5-6500 processor, Gigabyte Z170N-Gaming 5 motherboard, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 1TB HDD, GeForce GTX 960 graphics card, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. Not too shabby, but it's the other end of the spectrum that's beastly.

Digital Storm's Ultimate configuration pairs Intel's new Core i7-6950X CPU (Broadwell-E) with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card (Pascal). That alone is something special, but there's more underneath the hood.

The top-end model also sports an ASRock X99E-ITX/ac motherboard, Vortex liquid CPU cooler, 32GB of DDR4-2666 Corsair Dominator Platinum DHX RAM, 512GB Samsung 950 Pro SSD (NVM Express), 1TB HDD, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

Good stuff, albeit pricey. Also, it's a little funny that Digital Storm chose Overwatch, a game that doesn't currently support ultrawide resolutions, to show off its 34-inch AIO. Whatever, the Aura brings enough awesomesauce to make up for the oversight.