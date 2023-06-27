Diablo 4's season 1 cosmetics will let you slap whatever on whoever

Diablo 4 has been out for nearly a month now, so it's time to turn the whole thing on its head. Season 1 of Blizzard's loot-lusty ARPG is just around the corner—set to launch in a vaguely defined "mid to late July"—and it's meant to bring all sorts of stuff with it.

That means new quests, legendary items, balance changes to get mad at, and, crucially, a battle pass. And while I'm ambivalent at best about Diablo 4 adding yet another way to monetise itself, we can at least take heart that—per Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson (via Wowhead)—the cosmetics tied to Diablo 4's season 1 battle pass will be "class agnostic".

Diablo IV Battle Pass cosmetics are class agnostic so you earn them for all classes.June 24, 2023 See more

Personally, I was actually more excited the first time I saw that tweet and misread it as 'class agonistic,' but that's neither here nor there. It seems that, unlike the many cosmetics you can pick up in Diablo 4's store, the ones you'll pick up while making your way through its battle pass will be usable by any class in the game. You won't find yourself grinding away to unlock a new tier, only to find that it's some Sorcerer-specific cosmetic your Druid can't use.

Or if not your Druid, then whatever class you happen to roll to partake in Diablo 4's season 1 festivities. Just like in Diablo 2's ladders and Diablo 3's seasons, Diablo 4 is going to ask you to roll a fresh character to take on its first season and unlock the content therein.

That's caused a bit of an upset among fans who rather like the characters they already have, and I can't say I really blame them. I'm not hugely interested in rolling a new character just for the purposes of experiencing Diablo 4's first season. Still, at least I know that I'll be able to use whatever gear I unlock to clothe my main Necromancer if I ever do get round to it.