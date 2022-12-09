Diablo 4 is coming June 6, 2023

By Evan Lahti
published

Three years after it was announced, the iconic action-RPG finally gets a firm release date.

Audio player loading…

Announced at The Game Awards this evening in a spectacular cinematic trailer, Diablo 4 will arrive on PC on June 6, 2023. Blizzard also opened pre-ordering (opens in new tab) for Diablo 4, which will grant some amount of early access to the game.

I thought the trailer was excellent: Diablo's depiction of the ancient battle between good an evil is strangely realistic horror. The new video follows-up the grisly announcement trailer (opens in new tab) first seen at the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony, we see Diablo's avenging angel Tyrael floating above lines of holy soldiers in formation, with spears and shields knit into an impenetrable line. Running headlong into this human wall are Lilith's demons.

We've already played some Diablo 4, with PC Gamer editor Tyler Colp calling it "the Diablo I've been waiting for." 

"Diablo 4 reminds me why other action-RPGs don't do it for me," Tyler wrote in his preview yesterday. "It either takes too long to earn enough abilities to formulate a plan or they drop so many on you that it's overwhelming. Blizzard knows exactly how quickly to fill your spellbook and when to introduce a new wrinkle to get you thinking." 

Diablo 4 will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Evan Lahti
Evan Lahti
Global Editor-in-Chief

Evan's a hardcore FPS enthusiast who joined PC Gamer in 2008. After an era spent publishing reviews, news, and cover features, he now oversees editorial operations for PC Gamer worldwide, including setting policy, training, and editing stories written by the wider team. His most-played FPSes are CS:GO, Team Fortress 2, Team Fortress Classic, Rainbow Six Siege, and Arma 2. His first multiplayer FPS was Quake 2, played on serial LAN in his uncle's basement, the ideal conditions for instilling a lifelong fondness for fragging. Evan also leads production of the PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase event dedicated to PC gaming.

See comments