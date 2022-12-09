Diablo 4 is coming June 6, 2023

Audio player loading…

Announced at The Game Awards this evening in a spectacular cinematic trailer, Diablo 4 will arrive on PC on June 6, 2023. Blizzard also opened pre-ordering (opens in new tab) for Diablo 4, which will grant some amount of early access to the game.

I thought the trailer was excellent: Diablo's depiction of the ancient battle between good an evil is strangely realistic horror. The new video follows-up the grisly announcement trailer (opens in new tab) first seen at the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony, we see Diablo's avenging angel Tyrael floating above lines of holy soldiers in formation, with spears and shields knit into an impenetrable line. Running headlong into this human wall are Lilith's demons.

We've already played some Diablo 4, with PC Gamer editor Tyler Colp calling it "the Diablo I've been waiting for."

"Diablo 4 reminds me why other action-RPGs don't do it for me," Tyler wrote in his preview yesterday. "It either takes too long to earn enough abilities to formulate a plan or they drop so many on you that it's overwhelming. Blizzard knows exactly how quickly to fill your spellbook and when to introduce a new wrinkle to get you thinking."

Diablo 4 will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.