Diablo 3's 2.2.0 patch adds bottomless health, new treasure goblins

I don't expect full scientific rigour in my action-RPGs, but bottomless health potions? How does that even work? If you had a bottomless health potion, could you not upturn it at the top of a dungeon and wait for the bottomless health-juices to fill the entire structure—thus drowning all the monsters.

Can you drown in health potion?

These are the questions Diablo 3's new patch raises, but doesn't answer. Instead, it has simply removed regular health potions and replaced the action bar slot with a bottomless potion that replenishes up to 60% maximum health. Legendary potions, meanwhile, remain unchanged.

The patch notes are pretty giant, and include new Treasure Goblins and a full round of class balance changes. You can see the highlights below, and the full changelist at the Diablo 3 blog. Patch 2.2.0 is out now.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Three new Treasure Goblins have made their way into the realm of Sanctuary. Riches await for those who can catch them!

When crafting gems and items, the entire quantity will now be crafted at once

You can now increase your Blood Shard cap by achieving a personal best in Solo Greater Rifts

Two new Legendary potions, two new Legendary gems, and dozens of new and revamped Legendary powers have been added

Several sets across all six classes have received significant improvements and new Barbarian, Demon Hunter, and Wizard sets have been added to the game

GENERAL

