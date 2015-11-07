Diablo 3 update 2.4 adds new zone, Set Dungeons and more

A couple of months ago, Tom Senior took a look at Diablo 3's fulsome 2.3 update, then asked "what's next?" Well, update 2.4 is next, and it adds a new zone, extra areas, and lots of the other stuff to help keep the action RPG alive and kicking.

The update was detailed at BlizzCon this weekend, and soon elaborated on over at the Diablog. The headline addition is that new zone, Greyhollow Island, which will be bolted onto Act V. Exclusive to Adventure Zone, the "mysterious forested locale is steeped in intrigue, and rumors abound that those who visit are doomed to never return". Until they respawn and head back, anyway. It does look pretty mysterious:

Meanwhile, Sanctuary has been expanded with a couple of new areas: The Eternal Woods and Royal Quarters. Basically, spooky woods, and Leoric's inner chambers, the latter located behind a blockade that will soon be cleared. The update will also see players getting more stash space, a revised buff interface, rejiggered set items, and additional legendaries.

The other headline features are the new Set Dungeons, non-randomised dungeons dedicated to specific sets. "Once you complete and don the full six pieces of any given class set, you’ll receive a clue to track down an ancient dungeon designed just for you and your set," Blizzard says. "Mastering a set dungeon comes with cosmetic rewards unique to each set, but the truly dedicated can earn even more exclusive rewards by mastering all the sets from one class or even all 24 of them!"

Patch 2.4.0 will hit the PTR "in the weeks following BlizzCon", and there are many more details on the Diablo blog.