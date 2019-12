Here are twenty new screenshots of Diablo 3 from Blizzcon, showing various denizens of the underworld being disintegrated by lightning bolts and powerful laser beams. There are a few different environments on show as well, from golden deserts to candle-lit crypts, daubed with arcane scribblings and infested with Azmodan's brutish legions. Not shown: vast, vast quantities of sweet loot. Click on each screenshot to see it full size.