Diablo 3 release date planned for 2011

Vice President of Blizzard, Rob Pardo, has said the company's goal is to get Diablo 3 out by the end of 2011, but that Blizzard are happy to delay the game to "get it right."

Responding to questions from Kotaku about whether Diablo 3 could come out this year, Pardo said "we really, really hope so. That's our goal. Our goal is to get there. But you know, at the end of the day, we are going to get it right. That's more important."

"We're going to promise, we're going to get it out there when it's awesome. And, we're crossing our fingers, maybe it will be this year."

Diablo 3 is looking great. If you want to see more of the game, Blizzard are offering to reveal more exclusive screenshots in exchange for likes on Facebook . For a few reasons to get excited about the game, check out our preview .

[via Eurogamer ]