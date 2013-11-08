Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls trailer shows adventure, mystics and menus

Adventure! Transmogrification! UI pop-ups! Menu screens! Operatic goth metal! This leaked features trailer for Diablo 3's Reaper of Souls expansion has a little bit of everything; at least, a little bit of everything relating to steady improvements and updates to Blizzard's action RPG. Well okay, a little bit of everything, with the exception of the auction house closure , which is probably not something they want to trumpet in a celebratory trailer.

The trailer quickly runs through some of Reaper of Souls' announced features. First up is Adventure mode, which tasks players with hunting bounties and surviving mini-dungeons. We also get to see Myriam Jahzia, the new Mystic NPC , who can enchant and transmogrify weapons.

More details about Reaper of Souls will likely surface this weekend, during Blizzcon. If you can't wait till then, check out Tom's round-up of the features announced during Gamescom , and read about the patch due to go live alongside the expansion.

Thanks, Polygon .