Popular

Diablo 3 real money auction house gets gold trading, game guide explains magic find

By

The Diablo 3 real money auction house has been updated to let people buy and sell in-game gold for real money. Gold can be shifted in packets of 100,000 for as little as 27p / 41c. Gems, dyes, crafting materials, blacksmithing plans, jeweler designs and pages of training are also available. The Diablo 3 game guide has also been updated with a list of the many 'orrible monster special abilities that can be randomly assigned to any hero group. There's also a very useful article on the maths behind magic find , interesting reading for high level item hunters. Also, if you've been wondering what the advantages are to dual wielding vs. a two handed weapon, Blizzard have explained that as well.

Here are the update notes from the Blizzard forums .

Update 7/12/12:

  • Gold is now available for trading as a commodity on the real-money auction house in the Americas.

Update 7/10/12:

The following commodities are now available for trading in the real-money auction house:

  • Gems

  • Dyes

  • Crafting Materials

  • Blacksmithing Plans and Jeweler Designs

  • Pages of Training

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments