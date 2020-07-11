Watch Devolver's typically gruesome livestream here at 12 pm Pacific

Devolver Digital, publisher of such games as Shadow Warrior 3, Weird West, Sludge Life, and My Friend Pedro, has been putting on E3 shows for a few years now. Or, really, it's been dramatizing its satirical corporate mythology with buckets of stage blood while sometimes showing some trailers, too.

This year's Devolver Direct will appear on Twitch today, July 11 at 12 pm Pacific, and looks like it'll continue that tradition. You can watch it in the embedded player above.

Aside from the usual antics, we know there'll be a Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay reveal shown, and probably trailers for some of Devolver's other upcoming releases.

Tomorrow, Ubisoft will air its 2020 show (just the kind of thing Devolver likes to parody), and Microsoft has yet to take its turn in this year's elongated summer of not-E3 reveals. You can see the full schedule here.