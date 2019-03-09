Watch Devil May Cry 5 players pulling off wild, 100-hit combos

Nero Combo with DT. Devil Bringer Knuckle is amazing for this character loool pic.twitter.com/ODRFmLbCZcMarch 9, 2019

Devil May Cry 5 has been out less than 48 hours but players are already pulling off combos that, even to an untrained eye like mine, are completely wild.

Streamer ChaserTech has been chronicling some of the best ones on their Twitter page: you'll find combos from Dante, Nero and V, and even some co-op clips, where two players are juggling an enemy between them with a mixture of ranged and melee attacks.

DMC5 Shared Play Combo (Nero&Dante) with BlaNK feat teros#DMC5 pic.twitter.com/WTcuDOEfRhMarch 9, 2019

My favourite clips are the two below: the first one isn't the longest, but I like how smooth it looks, and you can see exactly how nimble-fingered you'll have to be to pull it off by watching the controller on the left of the screen.

The second clip is basically two minutes of non-stop combos where the player, posting on Twitter as Terrutas, bounces between multiple enemies and spends almost all of the time in the air.

Emulating fast airplay in DMC5 still feels good imo. It's not perfect but I feel like turbo mode will help out a lot. Especially noticeable when you mess around with DT. Also Shotgun is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/A0Cat9YMLQMarch 9, 2019

stuff from stream pic.twitter.com/tx4I2XlqtiMarch 8, 2019

As some users have commented under those clips, they're enough to make you want to buy it if you haven't already. Tom's review commented on the fluidity of the combat and, clearly, players are already using that to full effect.