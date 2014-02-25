Deus Ex: The Fall announced for PC release

Square Enix have announced that mobile game Deus Ex: The Fall is being re-released on Steam in a new and reworked PC edition, to be released on March 25th. Did anyone ask for this? Probably, because The Fall was supposedly a competent if somewhat unremarkable extension of the atmosphere and ideas of Human Revolution. As you'd hope from a PC port, the game has been augmented to support keyboard, mouse and controller. The mobile version's in-app purchase options have also been removed.

Here's the feature list that Square Enix have released alongside their announcement :



No in-game purchase options

28 Steam achievements

Adjusted AI

Steam Trading Cards, Badges and (TBC)

Revised tutorial

Full keyboard and Mouse control optimisation

Rebalanced game economy taking into account no IAP

Microsoft Controller support

Removal of auto target options

Reduction in aiming recital size

Choice in cover style as DXHR (HOLD or Toggle)

Resolution options

Anti Aliasing option

Vsync

Control maps for keyboard and gamepad

Basically, they're doing everything that would be required of an iOS to PC port. Will it be enough? It's hard not to be massively sceptical about a mobile port, but, if Square Enix can deliver a quality conversion, The Fall should be a nice slice of Deus Ex to tide us over until the mysterious Deus Ex: Universe is further revealed.

Deus Ex: The Fall will release on Steam this March 25th, priced £8/$10.