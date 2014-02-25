Deus Ex: The Fall announced for PC release

Square Enix have announced that mobile game Deus Ex: The Fall is being re-released on Steam in a new and reworked PC edition, to be released on March 25th. Did anyone ask for this? Probably, because The Fall was supposedly a competent if somewhat unremarkable extension of the atmosphere and ideas of Human Revolution. As you'd hope from a PC port, the game has been augmented to support keyboard, mouse and controller. The mobile version's in-app purchase options have also been removed.
Here's the feature list that Square Enix have released alongside their announcement :
- No in-game purchase options
- 28 Steam achievements
- Adjusted AI
- Steam Trading Cards, Badges and (TBC)
- Revised tutorial
- Full keyboard and Mouse control optimisation
- Rebalanced game economy taking into account no IAP
- Microsoft Controller support
- Removal of auto target options
- Reduction in aiming recital size
- Choice in cover style as DXHR (HOLD or Toggle)
- Resolution options
- Anti Aliasing option
- Vsync
- Control maps for keyboard and gamepad
Basically, they're doing everything that would be required of an iOS to PC port. Will it be enough? It's hard not to be massively sceptical about a mobile port, but, if Square Enix can deliver a quality conversion, The Fall should be a nice slice of Deus Ex to tide us over until the mysterious Deus Ex: Universe is further revealed.
Deus Ex: The Fall will release on Steam this March 25th, priced £8/$10.