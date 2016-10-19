Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's latest patch targets DirectX 12 issues

When Deus Ex: Mankind Divided launched in August, it do so without DirectX 12 support. Just over two weeks later, though, PC patch 5 brought the game's DX12 preview version—and now patch build 592.1 focuses on "fixes for a couple of gameplay and DirectX 12-related issues raised by the community."

The latest patch addresses a number of gameplay tweaks—the Talos Rucker no longer spawns twice, for example, and Jensen's walking speed is back to normal —but the real meat of this fix targets DX12 and covers the following areas:

Improved stability and performance

Major improvement to loading times

You can toggle DirectX 12 from either the launcher window or from the Display options within the game

Note that DirectX 12 requires a restart of the game if (de-)activated from within a running game session

What's more, while Mankind Divided supports single GPU on DX12 at present, multi-GPU support is "being released as a preview", much similar to how single support was first floated.

To activate multi-GPU, you'll want to find Mankind Divided on your Steam Library; select the Beta tab within the properties menu; and select 'dx12_mgpu_preview' from the subsequent dropdown menu.

Full details of patch 592.1's adjustments can be found this-a-way.