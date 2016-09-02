Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC release date set, welcomes returning character

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is set to welcome its first slice of DLC this month, which will see the return Human Revolution’s Frank Pritchard.

In System Rift, due September 23, protagonist Adam Jensen will reunite with his friend and former colleague Pritchard in a bid to get the skinny on the ever-mysterious Santeau Group. “Desperate to get more information, Pritchard targets one of the most secure data banks ever created—the Palisade Blade,” says publisher Square Enix. “In agreeing to help, Adam may also be able to uncover hints as to who the Illuminati really are.”

As it stands, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided already includes a host of weird and wonderful Easter eggs, not to mention some strange art, fashion and architecture. Now it seems we can add returning pals to that list. Maybe they'll hang out together in Jensen's apartment, who knows?

System Rift is due September 23, priced at £9.50/$11.99. If you own the Season Pass it’s on there as well, with the game’s second offering of DLC, A Criminal Past, due next year.