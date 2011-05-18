Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer sells Sarif Industries

"It's like a real arm, but better!" says Trevor, 44, of his new bionic arms. The guy delivering his testimonial for Deus Ex: Human Revolution's premiere augmentation company, Sarif Industries, seems delighted with his new limb. He can throw a football further, hug his son harder, and carve up a thanksgiving turkey real good with his retractable arm blades. Sadly, they don't show the last part. We've played the first ten hours of the game (a lot), read all of our impressions here .