Deus Ex: Human Revolution has gone gold

But it's already gold! I hear you cry. It's true that the highly anticipated sequel to one of the greatest games of all time is also one of the most golden games of all time, but the important thing is that it's finished. Now it'll begin its long journey to store shelves ready for release on August 23 in the US and August 25 internationally. For more on the game, check out our three Deus Ex: Human Revolution diaries, The Thinker , The Hacker and The Psychopath , or red our impressions of the first ten hours of the game.

To celebrate the game going gold Square Enix have released a new screenshot, which look as though it's been taken from the perspective of someone being discovered on the toilet by Adam Jensen. See it below.