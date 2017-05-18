Destiny 2 will be available exclusively through Blizzard's launcher

Everything we know about Destiny 2 All the Destiny 2 details in one convenient pile.

Blizzard boss Mike Morhaime make a surprise appearance at the Destiny 2 reveal event today to announce that the upcoming online shooter Destiny 2 will be the first non-Blizzard game integrated into the Blizzard App—formerly known as Battle.net, which we're still calling it, because who wants to call it the 'Blizzard App'?

"As Destiny fans, we were excited to learn that the sequel was coming to PC," Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said. "We're pleased to support Destiny 2 as the first non-Blizzard game on our platform, and we look forward to joining fellow Guardians in their fight against the Red Legion."

It's a fine distinction as a "non-Blizzard" game, since Blizzard is owned by Activision, but meaningful nonetheless: It means access to friends lists, in-game chat, and everything else you'd expect from the launcher, alongside games including Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo 3, and Overwatch. It's also probably safe to say that it may be the first, but it won't likely be the last.