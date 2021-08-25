Destiny 2: How to begin Tracing the Stars and get the Vulpecula Stasis hand cannon

The Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars mission is one of a bunch of quests to arrive in the game as part of Season of the Lost. Mara Sov has returned to the Dreaming City, Osiris was actually Savathun in disguise, and there are lots of new weekly activities to get stuck into. This quest, Tracing the Stars, is likely to last several weeks and is rumoured to be linked to the first exotic quest for Ager's Scepter.

To get started, you'll need to work through the opening mission, get the Wayfinder's Compass, and unlock the Awoken area of the H.E.L.M. Once you've done that, interact with the Wayfinder's Compass to pick up the Tracing the Stars quest and get the Vulpecula hand cannon in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Tracing the Stars—Part 1

Once you begin the quest, head through the portal and have a chat with Mara Sov. She'll task you with collecting five Atlas Skews from the Dreaming City. To find these, head to the Divalian Mists, the Drowned Bay Lost Sector, and the Spine of Keres.

If you need more of a visual guide, check out the video from Pure Game Guides below.

When you land in the Divalian Mists, head towards Rheasilvia and jump down off the cliff edge to the platform below on your left. The Atlas Skew is a thin white object with a sort of eye in the middle, but you'll see a waypoint over it. After that, head towards the direction of the Blind Well and make your way down into the small cave near the stairs to find another Atlas Skew.

Next, head over to the Drowned Bay Lost Sectornear the drop point in the Divalian Mists. Make your way through until you reach the large wall of rocks where you'd usually turn left into the water—turn right here instead to find another Atlas Skew. The next Atlas Skew is easy to find. Simply head towards Rheasilvia and make your way to the Oracle. Climb to the top of the tower to find it.

Head back outside to the base of the Oracle tower and over to the islands in the West of the map. You're looking for a large, spindly white tree where you'll find the final Atlas Skew. After that, return to the H.E.L.M. and pick up the quest, A Hollow Coronation. Speak to Mara and give her the Atlas Skews to receive the Stasis hand cannon, Vulpecula.

Vulpecula's Intrinsic Perk is Precision Frame, where recoil patterns on this weapon are predictably vertical and it fires with high accuracy. It packs an absolute punch and is going to be a real asset in Crucible matches.