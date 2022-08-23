How to watch the Destiny 2 showcase

Audio player loading…

The Destiny 2 showcase is one of the most important recurring events for the game, reflecting on the past year, but also revealing exciting new details about the upcoming expansion and seasons. As it was with The Witch Queen showcase, we can expect new information about the Lightfall expansion's new subclass and destination due next year, as well as a content roadmap of sorts, laying out the seasons from now until then.

This showcase is a little special, though, as it will also show off the new Arc 3.0 subclasses, as well as providing details about Season 18 (opens in new tab), which is set to launch right after the livestream ends. Below you can find where to watch the show for yourself and what time to tune in for all of the reveals.

Destiny 2 showcase: Where to watch

You can watch the Destiny 2 showcase on the official Bungie Twitch (opens in new tab) or YouTube (opens in new tab) channels. There will be a pre-show that starts an hour earlier at around 4 pm BST/ 12 am ET/ 9 am PT, and you can check out when the actual showcase begins below:

UK: 5:00 pm BST

5:00 pm BST Europe: 6:00 pm CEST

6:00 pm CEST US East Coast: 12:00 am EDT

12:00 am EDT US West Coast: 9:00 am PDT

As with the showcase for Witch Queen, this will likely feature community-related stories about Destiny 2 and just generally chatting with developers at Bungie about where the game is currently at.