Destiny 2: How to complete the Masked Rider Triumph

Unlock a Triumph AND a new Sparrow? Yes, please.

The Festival of the Lost is underway in Destiny 2 and there's a new Triumph to chase as you complete Haunted Sectors and gather loot. In order to unlock the exotic Headless Horsepower Sparrow, you need to get the Destiny 2 Masked Rider Triumph, but how do you do it? Worry not, Guardians, for I have the answers you seek—but you'll need to keep that Cryptarch mask on a while longer, I'm afraid. 

Oh, and once you're done, you can wear a terrifying goose mask instead and honk at people as you speed past on your new vehicle. Thanks, Bungie.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Masked Rider Triumph 

Completing this Triumph is relatively easy, if a little grindy. Candy is the Festival of the Lost's currency and you'll need a bunch of it to complete the Triumph—27,300 pieces, to be exact. As long as you're wearing a mask, you'll earn Candy by defeating enemies and completing activities. You've got until November 2 to earn it all, so don't worry about doing it in one evening.

So, to get the Triumph, you must buy each mask type from Eva Levante in the Tower. She has six masks for you, each costing a set amount of Candy. You can check out our Spectral Page farming guide here which is a sure-fire way of earning a lot of Candy fast. Here's how much you'll need for each mask:

  • Erasmis Mask: 1,300 Candy 
  • Taniks Mask: 2,600 Candy 
  • Honk Moon Mask: 3,900 Candy 
  • Pyramid Mask: 5,200 Candy 
  • Ada-1 Mask: 6,500 Candy 
  • Sweeper Bot Mask: 7,800 Candy 

Once you've got them all the Triumph will ping and you'll be able to speak to Eva and get your hands on the exotic Headless Horsepower Sparrow.  

