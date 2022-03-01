Destiny 2: How to find faction chests and complete Trust Goes Both Ways

There are new Destiny 2 faction chests to farm, courtesy of The Witch Queen expansion. It's a classic case of blink and you'll miss them, so I've created this handy guide to help you find them faster. If you've neglected to mod your Ghost so far then now is a good time to do so, as you'll need a mod installed to be able to spot these elusive chests.

Unlike golden region chests, faction chests respawn around Savathun's Throne World and won't always appear in the same place, hence the need for mods. As part of the Destiny 2 Trust Goes Both Ways quest you'll need to find four faction chests, so let's take a look at what you'll need to do.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to find faction chests in Destiny 2

While you might have found a few faction chests already by chance, finding four of them is essential to complete the third step of Trust Goes Both Ways. You'll need to find and loot four faction chests in the Miasma, located in the northwest of the Throne World. But how do you find them?

The easiest way to do that is to equip your Ghost with a combo detector or cache detector mod. Mods to look out for would be the Wombo Detector or Expert Tracker, which detect caches or resources within a 50 and 75-metre range, respectively. It's also worth noting that the Ghost mod menu is not in its best state right now and you might miss these mods. You'll find both of these in the second mod slot, though.

Destiny 2 Trust Goes Both Ways: How to complete it

The first two steps to this quest are relatively straightforward if a little time-consuming. The first is to loot three region chests around the Throne World. To make things a little simpler, golden chests can be easily located on the map. The icon you're looking for is similar to a little cross or plus sign. Once you've done that, head to the Miasma area and complete a Public Event and defeat 100 Scorn. You'll need to stay in the Miasma if you want the kills to count towards your progress.

The final step involves looting four faction chests and completing two patrols. While finding and completing the patrols is easy enough, finding the chests can be a little tricky. Faction chests have green beams of light emitting from the front and each side, making them a little easier to spot, but you'll still need a Ghost mod to find them.

These chests respawn, albeit in random locations, so if you can only find two or three at once, leave the area for a while and come back later. Once you've found four chests, have a chat with Fynch to get your reward: a Likely Suspect fusion rifle.