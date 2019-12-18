Popular

Complete all the recipes in Destiny 2 The Dawning and leave no mouths unfed

Grind for gifts, get a sweet submachine gun and mats in return.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The holiday season has officially kicked off in Bungie's shared-world shooter MMO, and that means you have some Destiny 2 Dawning recipes to bake. Not only do you have some exclusive seasonal rewards to grind for, you can get baking without any of the mess or washing up. Lovely.

Speaking of rewards, you can earn the legendary Cold Front SMG by handing in your first gift to Zavala, and the new seasonal Sparrow, Alpine Dash. The latter requires you to craft Destiny 2 Fractal Rolls, a new Dawning 2019 recipe, along with Dark Chocolate Motes, plus bake 50 treats. Once you've unlocked the SMG, which is an aggressive frame archetype (ie the same as Huckleberry), you'll also be able to get random perk rolls on subsequent drops. We'll be hunting for the Feeding Frenzy/Kill Clip combo. 

There's plenty more rewards on offer from cooking up a storm and handing the gifts out to the game's NPCs, including valuable enhancement prisms and cores. So get ready to bake yourself silly. Here's how to make all the recipes, old and new:

Destiny 2 The Dawning recipes 2019

Below you'll find tall the Destiny 2 Dawning recipes and who should receive them. Each shows you the ingredients that must be cooked in Eva's Holiday Oven 2.0 to create the tasty treats, with some handy hints as to where you can get them all at the bottom of the page.

New for 2019
RecipeIngredientsRecipient
Vanilla BladesCabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of DawningLord Shaxx
GjallardoodlesEther Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of DawningCommander Zavala
Eliksni BirdseedEther Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of DawningHawthorne
Chocolate Ship CookiesCabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of DawningAmanda Holliday
Infinite Forest CakeVex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of DawningFailsafe
Gentleman's ShortbreadEther Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of DawningDevrim Kay
Burnt Edge TransitsCabal Oil, Personal Touch, Essence of DawningMaster Rahool
Traveler Donut HolesCabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of DawningIkora
Candy Dead GhostsDark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of DawningThe Spider
Telemetry TapiocaVex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of DawningBanshee-44
Radiolarian PuddingVex Milk, Electric Flavor, Essence of DawningAsher Mir
Strange CookiesTaken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of DawningZur
Alkane Dragee CookiesChitin Powder, Bullet Spray, Essence of DawningSloane
Ill-Fortune CookiesDark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of DawningPetra Venj
Javelin MooncakeChitin Powder, Sharp Flavor, Essence of DawningAna Bray
Dark Chocolate MotesTaken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of DawningThe Drifter
Fractal RollsVex Milk, Pinch of Light, Essence of DawningBrother Vance
Thousand-Layer CookieTaken Butter, Delicious Explosion, Essence of DawningRiven (input wish seven at The Last Wish wishing wall)
Lavender Ribbon CookiesVex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of DawningSaint-14 (currently unavailable, but should be in the hangar area of the tower once the timegate expires.)
Fried Sha-DoughDark Ether Cane, Superb Flavor, Essence of DawningVisage of Calus
Hackberry TartCabal Oil, Multifaceted Flavor, Essence of DawningBenedict 99-40
Hot Crossfire BunsEther Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of DawningAda-1
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin CookiesChitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of DawningEris Morn

How to get Destiny 2 Dawning recipe ingredients

It's one thing knowing what items you need to get for your fantasy kitchen and tracking down each ingredient is quite another. Here's how to get all the ingredients mentioned above:

  • Essence of Dawning: complete any in-game activity (Strikes, Crucible matches etc.)
  • Pinch of Light: generate Orbs of Light
  • Vex Milk: Vex kills
  • Ether Cane: Fallen kills
  • Cabal Oil: Cabal kills
  • Chitin Powder: Hive kills
  • Taken Butter: Taken kills
  • Dark Ether Cane: Scorn kills
  • Delicious Explosions: explosive kills
  • Sharp Flavor: sword kills
  • Impossible Heat: solar kills
  • Electric Flavor: arc kills
  • Null Taste: void kills
  • Personal Touch: melee kills
  • Perfect Taste: precision kills
  • Flash of Inspiration: generate Orbs of Light with Masterwork weapons or Supers
  • Bullet Spray: automatic weapon kills
  • Finishing Touch: finisher kills
  • Multifaceted Flavors: multikills
  • Balanced Flavors: bow, sniper, and scout rifle kills
  • Superb Flavor: super kills

