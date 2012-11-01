Descent bound for Unreal Engine 3 courtesy of fan project

A rather ambitious, currently one-man project is seeking to port the classic shooter Descent into Unreal Engine 3 with the original campaign, new models and textures, and a control scheme that mimics the source as closely as possible. You can find a brief tech demo above that demonstrates flying and shooting, pairing a high-res modern environment with low-poly placeholder models that look ripped right from Ye Descent of Olde.

The developer, identifying himself as just "Max," has put out a call on his website for anyone interested in getting involved in the project. "While it's still in its infancy, the project is moving forward rapidly at the moment since I'm programming the core stuff whenever I can," reads his statement. "I need support especially in the modeling and graphics department right now. I'm making use of the existing community-created content for D2X-XXL, but high-detail robot models are one thing that this game absolutely needs and that doesn't exist yet."

He has also expressed his gratitude for the "overwhelming response" he has received since the site went up, and looks forward to incorporating the community into the ongoing development.