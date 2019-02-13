Degrees of Separation, a puzzle game written by Chris Avellone, is out tomorrow

Modus Games' co-op puzzle platformer, Degrees of Separation, has a launch trailer to celebrate its release tomorrow.

Written by Chris Avellone, the game stars two characters called Ember and Rime. Ember's world is warm; Rime's is icy. Both character's elements can be used individually to solve puzzles or navigate the path ahead, and it they can merge their powers to create 'controllable gusts of wind, frozen rivers, secret passageways.' You can get a good look at how it works in the trailer above.

Degrees of Separation can be played alone—you'll get to control both characters separately when solving a puzzle—or in co-op multiplayer. A co-op trailer was released last month if you want to see what it might look like to play through with a friend.

Degrees of Separation is set for release tomorrow. In the meantime, why not have a read of our interview with Chris Avellone where he told us why he decided to write a platformer, rather than another RPG.