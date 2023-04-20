[Deep breath] Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion Year 5 Season 1 Broken Wings Descent Mode will be on public test servers tomorrow

The free roguelike mode will let 1-4 PC players test their combat skills and experiment with new builds on the public test server on April 21.

I hope I have this right, because it's gotten a bit complicated since I last checked: Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion Year 5 Season 1 Broken Wings Descent Mode is coming in early June. And if you play Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion on PC, you can get an early look at Descent Mode (in Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion Year 5 Season 1 Broken Wings) tomorrow.

Descent Mode will be on public test servers on April 21 for players on PC. To be clear, that's public test servers for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New—well, you get it.

I've clearly lost track of what's been going on in The Division 2 recently, but Descent Mode actually sounds kinda cool. It's a free roguelite mode you can play solo or with up to four players in co-op, and weirdly, there's no loot. 

Technically, there's no combat or enemies or anything else, either: In the game's fiction, Descent is a simulation used to train Division agents. You start out with no gear, perks, or specializations, and as you battle waves of simulated enemies and clear simulated levels you'll gain power-ups of the sort you typically find from gear in The Division 2. Since it's a simulation, you can try out a new build for your character each time you play—sort of like a speedrun of the main game without getting locked into a particular build or playstyle (or the time commitment it takes to build a character). You can also compare your scores with other players on a global leaderboard.

PC players will be able to jump in and give it a try tomorrow on The Division 2's public test server. The roadmap (opens in new tab) for The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion Year 5—etc—was also revealed today, which includes a new mode called Incursion in Season 2, a trip back to Manhattan in Season 3, and more story DLC in Season 4. 

