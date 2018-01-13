Death Trash is a post-apocalyptic RPG filled with profanity, gore, and puke

Death Trash promises to be a lot of things, most of them unpleasant. It's a post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk RPG filled with, in its own words, "large flesh beasts, grotesque, sexual references and trash-talking unlike anything seen before". Your character can even puke on demand, if you give them the right ability. But despite all that, it's the art that's really caught my eye.

It's twisted pixel art that's disgusting and engrossing at the same time. Monsters carry severed human heads, the walls ooze a bloody pulp, and gaping bags of pus litter the floor. Here, just take a look:

The story description is fairly hard to decipher, with promises of faction warfare on a faraway planet in which the "Evergrowing Heart pounds for the Flesh Hive". Creator Stephan Hövelbrinks cites Planescape: Torment and Ultima 7 as inspirations, and promises a proper role-playing game filled with lots of choice in which any NPC can be killed. Dialogue happens in real-time, so you can step away from conversations if you're not feeling talkative.

The real-time combat looks decent as well, with plenty of pace and character movement. You'll pop 'psi powers' to gain the upper hand, and can jump into a friend's game for co-op action. Take a look at a slice below:

It currently has no release date (it'll be out "when it's done"), but I think it's one worth watching. Follow Hövelbrinks on Twitter for regular updates, and check out the game's website for more.