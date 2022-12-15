Kojima Productions is making a Death Stranding movie

Audio player loading…

Kojima Productions is teaming with Hammerstone Studios to bring the hit videogame Death Stranding (opens in new tab) to the big screen. The movie adaption will feature "new elements and characters" in the world of Death Stranding, and will be developed under the guidance of game director Hideo Kojima and Hammerstone's Alex Lebovici, the producer of films including Bill and Ted Face the Music, Barbarian, and Boy Kills World.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios," Kojima said in a statement. "This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen."

"We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation," said Lebovici. "Unlike other big budget tentpole videogame adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a videogame adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production."

Details about the Death Stranding game, including the plot, cast, and possible release date are not being announced for now, but Kojima Productions said development of the project "is on the fast track."

Word of the Death Stranding film comes less than one week after the announcement of Death Stranding 2 (opens in new tab), which will see the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges and Lea Seydoux as Fragile. The long, weird trailer for the Death Stranding sequel is below.