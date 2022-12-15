Kojima Productions is making a Death Stranding movie

By Andy Chalk
published

The Death Stranding film is in "fast track" development with Hammerstone Studios.

Image for Kojima Productions is making a Death Stranding movie
(Image credit: 505 Games)
Audio player loading…

Kojima Productions is teaming with Hammerstone Studios to bring the hit videogame Death Stranding (opens in new tab) to the big screen. The movie adaption will feature "new elements and characters" in the world of Death Stranding, and will be developed under the guidance of game director Hideo Kojima and Hammerstone's Alex Lebovici, the producer of films including Bill and Ted Face the Music, Barbarian, and Boy Kills World.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios," Kojima said in a statement. "This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen."

"We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation," said Lebovici. "Unlike other big budget tentpole videogame adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a videogame adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production."

Details about the Death Stranding game, including the plot, cast, and possible release date are not being announced for now, but Kojima Productions said development of the project "is on the fast track."

Word of the Death Stranding film comes less than one week after the announcement of Death Stranding 2 (opens in new tab), which will see the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges and Lea Seydoux as Fragile. The long, weird trailer for the Death Stranding sequel is below.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments