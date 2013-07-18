Deadly Premonition brings its surreal charms to Steam Greenlight

In an appropriately weird twist, surreal, cult Xbox 360 survival horror game Deadly Premonition has - out of nowhere - spawned a PC version. It's currently sitting in the Greenlight queue , hoping to trap unwary visitors with its promises of coffee and the improvements of the PS3's Director's Cut version, with some PC exclusives thrown in. If this is the first time you've heard of the game: yes, there is a trailer; no, it doesn't really help.

"We're excited about the idea of bringing you an enhanced version of the already-improved Director's Cut," write developer Rising Star , "but to do that – as with any Greenlight project – we need your help. So, if you want to solve the mystery of the Raincoat Killer on PC in the near future, please give us your support and help us make one of the biggest cult hits of the decade a reality on Steam very soon!"

The Director's Cut promises:



A surprising new scenario from the game's director, Hidetaka 'Swery' Suehiro

Enhanced HD graphics with new textures

Reworked control system allowing for an even better combat experience

Downloadable content to expand the mystery beyond the original game

New bonus DLC exclusive to the PC version!

Also Steam achievements and trading cards. Yay!/Meh! [Delete as applicable]

Beyond that, it's still the same story of Francis York Morgan attempting to solve a local murder by Twin Peaksing his way through the town of Greenvale. It's a divisive game, to put it mildly, but absolutely a cult curio, and one that should be welcomed, quirks and all. Greenlight page here .