Dead Island patch boosts level cap, nerfs zombies, adds new weapon mod blueprints

Techland have been tackling the hectic task of getting Dead Island up to scratch head on with a series of post-launch patches. In recent weeks crashes and major bugs have been the focus. The latest patch marks a change of tack, and sees the devs rebalancing Dead Island's undead hordes, adding extra stuff in the form of new weapon blueprints, levels, and crate rewards, and boosting the XP rewards for those on a second playthrough. It's looking as though Techland made the right decision in delaying the upcoming Bloodbath Arena DLC pack , but how long will it be before we can finally play a polished, bug free version of Dead Island? Get the full patch notes below, via Eurogamer .
Gameplay improvements
- Level cap raised to 60
- New blueprints for weapon mods added
- Infected damage reduced
- Infected no longer interrupt player attacks
- A series of improvements to subsequent playthroughs implemented: quest XP rewards adjusted, XP rewards for challenges adjusted, XP awarded for all quests completed in co-op
- Purna's ammo carrying capacity increased by 50%
- Character state from a save game can now be loaded when using the Start from Chapter option
- New balancing option added: enemy levels can now be adjusted independently for each co-op player
- Players respawn with more health
- Lock pick skill level required to open a lock is now clearly indicated
- Improved rewards in weapon crates
- All weapon crates now contain rewards
- Fixes and interface improvements
Bug fixes
- Fix: players are no longer left without a weapon after dropping the equipped item and healing with a medkit.
- Fix: equipped items no longer swap mysteriously after drinking an energy drink
- Tweak: healing with medkits from inventory works better, makes smarter choices of medkits
- Fix: loot from dead enemies is now always identical for all co-op players
- Fix: Purna no longer finishes her Fury with fists equipped
- Fix: map tracking after death
- Fix: zone info in the quarantine zone (City of Moresby)
- Tweak: respawn point selection is now smarter
General
- Improved stability and network performance in co-op
- V-sync option added
- Quest and reward fixes implemented