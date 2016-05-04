Dead Island Definitive Edition trailer shows prettier zombie slaying

The Dead Island series is getting the remaster treatment later this month, bundling both the original game and its follow-up, Riptide. While the improvements are likely to please console owners more so than PC users, there are some neat – if small – graphical improvements coming to our platform as well.

These include "luscious improved graphics and game models" and "photorealistic lighting with physically based shading." Whether it'll serve to make an otherwise middling zombie slayer into something worth revisiting is yet to be seen, but there's a new trailer embedded below which might convince you either way.

The bundle will also come with Dead Island: Retro Revenge, a 2D beat-em-up with a 16-bit pixel aesthetic. The package will release May 31, and might be worth a look if you're still unaccountably optimistic about Dead Island 2 ever getting a release.