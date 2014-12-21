DayZ patch 0.52 adds Christmas presents, chainsaws

It's taken a while, but chainsaws have finally been added to DayZ—and just in time for Christmas. Patch 0.52 is a particularly Christmassy one, actually, introducing Xmas trees and pressies, teddy bears, woolly dresses and, er, medieval long swords and ghillie suits. Hey, it's still the zombie apocalypse after all. In the spirit of giving, Bohemia have also introduced more ways for players to off themselves in game—you can now despawn yourself with a suitable melee weapon.

There are some nice new features in this seasonal update, including a bunch of Christmas trees in DayZ's major cities. You'll find mysterious pressies under these, just like in real life, though there's a greater chance of being murdered by a bandit as you rush to open them here. You can also now plant seeds wherever you like, rather than just in greenhouses, so long as you have the appropriate tools.

As if that wasn't enough, several new locations have been added in the update, including a load of new villages and a few new mines. Bohemia, with these Ferrero Rocher meat cleavers and pumpkin seeds, you're really spoiling us. Here's the full list o' stuff, courtesy of the DayZ forums:

New Items:

Full Ghillie suite

Stone Knife

Torch

Guts

Chainsaw

Meat cleaver

Prison uniform

Silencer east

Silencer NATO

Handgun Silencer

V3S interior

Teddy bear

Long Sword

MP5 Compensator

Prison Jacket

Prison Pants

Prison Cap

Hunting Knife

Pumpkin seeds

Pepper seeds

Wool dress (color variants)

Bomber jacket (color variants)

V3S (color variants)

New Mechanics:

Suicide (variants)

Using scopes for scouting

Redone horticulture mechanics

Redone spawn points and amount of vehicles

Exiting and entering animations for vehicles

Christmas presents

Crafting of fishing rod, stone knife, bow, with nature only resources

You can cut out seeds out of vegetables

Torch crafting

Blade sharpening

Silencers working

Using of almost all items for melee

New locations:

Kamensk village

Stary Yar village

Location "Lysaya Gora"

"Grozovye Doly"

Krasnoe village

Christmass assets

Meadows and Farms under Svergino village

Ratnoe village

Zaptudnoe village

Zaprudnoe kolhoz

Meadows and Farms near Grishino

Polesovo village

Updated locations:

Stary Yar surrounding

Kamensk mining complex

Severograd mines

Powerlines is now connected with West part of map

Forest improvments

General bugfixing

Fixed:

Muzzle blast, Impact sounds fixed.

Small fish trap exploit fixed

Supressor visible on steyraug now

Damage transfer added to ghillie crafting

Security fixes

Telescopic Baton retracting

Improved heatpack and gut heat transfer, support for multiple heat sources

Drowning while cuffed under water surface

Heatpack and more items properly positioned in hand

Supressor visible on steyraug now

Animation polish

Loot distribution polish

and much much more.

Known Issues:

Item locked in hands slot

Items can't be picked up sometimes

Left earpice sound volume is lowered sometimes

Ghillie will probably react badly on chemlight, flare and other light sources

Some items will visually duplicate themselves if used from the ground

Server crashes

Client crash when disconnected from server

(Thanks, PCGamesN.)