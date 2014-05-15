DayZ hacked, but users' data remains secure

One of the benefits of a post-apocalypse is there's no more digitally vulnerable data. Unfortunately for Bohemia Interactive, they don't live in that after-world, only simulate it. And while DayZ is a game that's hosted more than it's fair share of jerks, normally it's at least in the spirit of anything-goes survival. Not this time, though: Bohemia have confirmed that their servers were attacked by hackers. The good news is that players, and the game's development, are apparently unaffected.

Bohemia confirmed the attack in a statement made to RPS :

"We have recently detected an attack on some of our servers, the precise nature and scope of this attack is currently being extensively investigated. There were no user data on any of the servers. Current development goals and schedules for our games will not be affected by this attack.

"More information will follow as our investigation continues."

What Bohemia haven't confirmed is whether the source code was stolen. That's the suggestion made in this Reddit thread , which captures forum posters sharing pictures that they claim are of the game's code.

If that's the case, it opens the door for a potential flood of cheats and hacks to be introduced to the game. That could also explain the reason for the attack. As our recent feature uncovered, cheats are a multi-million dollar business .