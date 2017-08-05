Day of the Tentacle Remastered free for Twitch Prime members

Good news, Twitch Prime subscribers: you get to play one of the best point-and-click adventures of all time for free. All you need to do is get the Twitch desktop app and head over to Day of the Tentacle Remastered's Twitch page to start downloading.

If you like point-and-clicks then you'll probably love this one, but if you're still on the fence head over to Andy's review. It's an updated version of Lucas Art's 1993 classic, and is arguably the publisher's funniest effort. It usually costs around £11/$15.

Make your mind up sharpish, mind, because the offer ends on Tuesday (August 8).

Twitch Prime is included for free in Amazon Prime memberships — click here to find out how to activate it. If you subscribe you'll get free games, DLC, and ad-free viewing on Twitch.

Previous goodies include Oxenfree, Titan Souls, and Overwatch loot boxes. Basically, there's some decent stuff on offer. It's probably not a good enough reason alone to pay for Amazon Prime but it certainly makes it look more attractive.

Plus, there's probably a lot of people with Amazon Prime subscriptions that don't realise they're missing out on free loot (I've been a member for years and I had no idea until last month — don't be like me).