Dawn of War, Vermintide, Blood Bowl, and Space Marines are in the new Humble Bundle

Games Workshop has never been what you'd call stingy when it comes to licensing its stuff for videogames, which is why there are about a thousand different Warhammer games on the market at any given moment, and twice that number if you count Warhammer 40,000. That makes them a good candidate for bundles of the Humble sort, such as the Humble Warhammer Bundle 2020 that went live today.

A $1 buy-in will get you Warhammer 40K: Kill Team, Warhammer 40: Dawn of War, Warhammer 40K: Legacy of Dorn – Herald of Oblivion, and—mixing things up a bit—Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. Beat the average price and you'll also get Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 2, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch Enhanced Edition. And at the $15 price point, you'll also take home Warhammer 40: Space Marine Collection, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 3, and—another change of direction—Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition. Because yes, Blood Bowl is a Warhammer game, too.

Another consequence of the massive number of Warhammer videogames out there is that some of them really aren't very good, but others—including at least a few in this bundle—are excellent. The Dawn of War RTS games are great (although the Dawn of War 3 campaign was a bit of a letdown compared to its predecessor), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada is gorgeous and engaging, and Vermintide is a brilliant co-op shooter. So while it's all very grimdark, it's also a really interesting mix of some very good games.

The Humble Warhammer Bundle 2020 will be available until July 28. Picking it up at the top tier will also get you a free month on new signups to the Humble Choice subscription service.