Dawn of War 2: Retribution collector's edition detailed, pre-orders now available

THQ have announced details of the collector's edition of the upcoming standalone expansion to Dawn of War 2, Dawn of War 2: Retribution. The special edition box will come with bonus in-game wargear for each of the six playable races in the game along with exclusive artwork. Preorders are also now available for the game. Read on for details.

There's a special pre-order version for each of the six races in the game. The pre-order versions contain four exclusive "unique ability and wargear items" for each race. The Tyranid pack is available exclusively through the THQ e-store , the Ork pack is available through Steam and the other packs can be bought from any digital distribution store. THQ plan to release all of the wargear items as purchasable DLC on Steam once the game is released in March.

The Collector's Edition of the game comes with all of the Wargear for every race, as well as a poster and bonus art cards for each of the game's six races. Full details of the pre-order deals and the collector's edition can be found on the official THQ site . Here's an overview of the bonus wargear on offer for each race.

Imperial Guard



The Emperor's Executioners – Instantly kill infantry units with less than a fifth of their health remaining.

Blessed Carapace of Resolve – Friendly units within the area gain increased damage resistance.

Honorifica Imperialis – Friendly units within the area have their ability cooldowns reduce.

Helm of the Distinguished Imperial Officer – Friendly units within the area are healed and have their energy restored when you kill an enemy.

Space Marines



Holy Axe of the Honor Guard – this unique two handed power axe increases your defense against enemy attacks

Armor of the Martyr – Attacks upon Diomedes heal allied units around him

Chant of the Righteous – Enemies attacking Diomedes lower the cool down timer on his abilities

Helm of the Veteran – Increases the health and armor of the character that equips it

Eldar



Spear of the Ynnead – Attacks upon the enemy can now confuse them and cause them to attack each other

Guile of Cegorach – The death of allied units now increases the chance of you entering an enraged state that increases your speed and damage

Runes of Wisdom – Lowers the energy cost of using abilities

Helm of the War Host – Your hero gains immunity to knock back and suppression

Chaos Space Marines



Skull Breaker: Hits on the enemy with this weapon have the chance to cause an explosive area of effect attack

Armor of the Immortal: Gain the protection of an invulnerability shield when your character is critically injured

Herald of the Warp: Equipping this item significantly lowers your ability cool down timers

Mark of Chaos Favor: Your character gains the benefits of Chaos god worship from all the dark gods

Orcs



Kan Opener - Your attacks now have a chance to disable enemy vehicles

Angry Armour - Enemy attacks on the Warboss increases the damage he does

Lucky Teef - When your Warboss kills an enemy, friendly units in the surrounding area gain energy

Supa Flashy Boss Rack - Your Warboss now gains the benefits of both a boss pole and a trophy rack

Tyranids