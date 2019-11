Darkspore, the new action RPG born out of Spore, is due out on March 29. For more details and a new trailer, read below.

Darkspore makes the most of Maxis' powerful character creator, first seen in Spore. Here, it is used to create heroes from the body parts players accumulate over the course of the game. The trailer below has Gameplay Engineer Casey Weaver explain just how players can use the Hero Editor to create and modify various creations.

[via Big Download ]