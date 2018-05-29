Popular

Dark Souls: Remastered 4K gallery

By

A tour through the early areas of Dark Souls: Remastered.

Image 1 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 2 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 3 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 4 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 5 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 6 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 7 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 8 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 9 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 10 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 11 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 12 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 13 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 14 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 15 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 16 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 17 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 18 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 19 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 20 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 21 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 22 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 23 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 24 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 25 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 26 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 27 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 28 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 29 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 30 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 31 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 32 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

Image 33 of 33

Click here for full-size image.

It's time to return to Lordran. I've been playing through the early areas of Dark Souls: Remastered on a mission: not to ring the bells of awakening, but to take screenshots of the fancy new PC version without a HUD obscuring the sights. Remastered finally brings a quality port to the PC. Summons signs are plentiful and the game runs at 60 fps, but aside from a few graphical touches here and there, this is mostly the same Dark Souls we know well—but with much better performance, as we break down in our technical analysis

Above you'll find a collection of 4K screenshots of Dark Souls: Remastered, to give you a chance to scrutinize the small changes. There are some new textures in Remastered, and visual post-processing that subtly changes the overall look of the game. A lot of surfaces have specular highlights applied that didn't before. But these changes are minor enough that if you aren't comparing the Remastered version directly against the original, you likely wouldn't notice the difference.

Wes Fenlon

When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. He oversees features, seeking out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.
See comments