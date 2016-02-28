Mod lets you find your friend in Dark Souls

This week on the Mod Roundup, there's now a way to play Dark Souls with a friend instead of a random stranger. We've also got a mod that adds a backpack for your faithful pal Dogmeat in Fallout 4. Also, an XCOM 2 mod lets you know if your flanking maneuver will work before you've executed it, and a GTA 5 mod overhauls police behavior.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Dark Souls Connect

Matchmaking in Dark Souls is random, so you'll typically wind up playing with a stranger. This mod allows you to access a number of specific multiplayer channels. If you and your friend both choose the same channel, there's a good chance you'll wind up playing together instead of with randoms. Thanks to Patrick at Kotaku for the story!

Flank Preview, for XCOM 2

Take some of the guesswork out of a flanking maneuver in XCOM 2 with this mod, which lets you preview the move before you make it. Using it will display a yellow line-of-sight icon if your flanking route will work. Note: there is a bit of UI lag in densely populated areas.

Dogmeat's Backpack, for Fallout 4

Fallout 4's Dogmeat, in addition to being a faithful companion, is also something of a pack mule. It's a little weird, however, stuffing his inventory full of your junk. Where does he put it all? This mod adds a backpack so at least there's some explanation. There are three sizes to choose from, it looks great, and its craftable. Good dog!

Better Chases and Arrest Warrant, for GTA 5

This script makes some welcome changes to police behavior in GTA 5, as you can see in the video above. To identify you (not that you've done anything illegal, I'm sure) they need line of sight. They won't fire on you unless you've drawn a weapon but will instead attempt to arrest you, and your police scanner lets you know if they've identified the car you're driving. They can't even ram your car unless they've been authorized to do so. There are many more changes you can read about on the mod's page.