Dark Souls 2 patch 1.08 removes health items during PvP

A massive Dark Souls 2 patch has just gone live, and along with a long list of changes and refinements comes the news that “Health Recovery Items can no longer be used during any PvP”. What this means is that you can't chug Estus mid duel, which is a change the Dark Souls 2 community has been requesting for a long time. After all, a duel should be an honorable fight to the death, right? Right.
The update notes are as long as my arm. A huge selection of weapons have been buffed, a small selection have been handicapped, while a selection of armor sets now have increased durability but lower defense. Judging by the list it looks like no build will go unaffected, albeit in potentially unnoticeable ways.
Check out the full patch notes below. Maybe prepare a cup of tea first, because there's a lot to digest. It comes just in time for the release of the first Dark Souls 2 DLC pack, which you can read about how to access here .
Bug fixes, changes and refinements:
- Fixed abnormal amounts of damage being caused by certain weapons
- An upper limit has been set to the number of Souls a player can earn when fighting off invading players
- Fixed the phenomenon where the player is not able to talk to Licia of Lindeldt
- Fixed the progression-stopping phenomenon at Heide's Tower when the host falls off right before the Dragonrider Boss Fight
- Fixed the phenomenon in Majula where the door does not open even after moved by Licia of Lindeldt
- Fixed the progression-stopping phenomenon when the player talks to Laddersmith Gilligan in Earthen Peak
- Fixed the phenomenon when the poison pond does not disappear when the windmill is burned down and immobilized
- Fixed the phenomenon when that the poison pond returns after the windmill is burned down and immobilized, and the player is summoned into another world as a Blue Savior then returned to their own world
- Fixed the loading screen issue when you lose a deathmatch in the Undead Purgatory
- Fixed the issue where saved data cannot be reloaded if the game is shut down right after the player is caught by the Darksucker, in an oil puddle in Black Gulch
- Fixed the phenomenon where items do not disappear from inventory if they are thrown away while they are also being used
- Fixed the ability to use parry while back-stepping
- Fixed the ability to use parry while invincible
- Fixed the phenomenon where the player floats in the air if attacked while hanging onto a rope
- Fixed the phenomenon in Brightstone Cove Tseldora when the Duke's Dear Freja stops moving after defeating a summoned player in a NG+ playthrough
- Fixed the phenomenon where the Tseldora Den Key cannot be acquired after the confrontational event between Mild-mannered Pate and Creighton the Wanderer in Brightstone Cove Tseldora
- Fixed the phenomenon where sound effects volume does not comply with the optional settings during the fight with the Looking Glass Knight
- Fixed the jumping shortcut at the Shrine of Winter
- Fixed the phenomenon where a summoning signature can be written near a bonfire in Belfry Sol Approach
- Fixed the phenomenon where the floor trap in the Iron Keep is displayed differently on host and client worlds during multi-play
- Fixed the phenomenon where the resume point is different from where the game was forced-quit after the player died
- Fixed the issue where the selected message for deletion is not deleted, but a different message is deleted
- Fixed the Halberd weapons sound effects that sometimes do not play when the weapon is swung
- Adjusted the sound made when the Silver Eagle Kite Shield is hit
- Fixed the issue where the player holding thrusting swords in both hands can cause continuous damage until the opponent's stamina runs out
- Fixed the phenomenon where the player dual-wields whips and only the Right-hand weapon hits the enemy
- Adjustments were made so players can get out of the continuous attacks from Syan's Halberd
- Adjustments were made so players can get out of the continuous attacks from a player who is dual-wielding with a Straight Sword and with the Red Rust Sword in their left hand
- Defender Greatsword can be enchanted
- Fixed the phenomenon where a heavy attack while holding Pate's Spear with both hands produces only one hit
- Adjusted the Strong Attack of the Spider's Silk when Dual-Wielding
- Lucerne Strong Attack will penetrate shields
- Adjusted the attack element type for the King's Ultra Greatsword
- Adjusted the attack element type for the Drakekeeper's Warpick
- Corrected the description of the attack type for the Archdrake Mace
- Corrected the description of the attack type for Drakekeeper's Warpick
- Fixed the Symbol Markings of "Galib, God of Disease" and "Caitha, Goddess of Tears" on the Name-Engraved Ring
- Fixed the issue where the Information text sometimes does not display properly
- Correction to the amount of damage inflicted against other players and enemies
- Shortened the amount of time stunned when taking damage from multiple attacks
Adjustments that will be made with Regulation 1.08 (all following changes):
- Health Recovery Items can no longer be used during any PvP
- Increased the matching range for users in online play
- Over-all balance adjustments made to weapons, armors, accessories and spells
Description of the modifications made to the main components and spells:
- Increased the durability and lowered the defense levels of the following armor sets (Helm, Armor, Gauntlets, Leggings)
- Steel Armor Set
- Havel's Armor Set
- Gyrm Warrior Armor Set
- Ironclad Armor Set
- Old Ironclad Armor Set
- Smelter Demon Armor Set
- Alonne Knight Armor Set
- Vengarl's Armor Set
- Mastodon Armor Set
- Rusted Mastodon Armor Set
- Old Knight Armor Set
- Drakekeeper Armor Set
- Velstadt's Armor Set
- Looking Glass Armor Set
- Imperious Armor Set
- Dragonrider Armor Set
- Infantry Axe
- Decreased the amount of attack power of the following weapons
- Drangleic Sword
- Defender Greatsword
- Large Club (Strong Attack only)
- Pickaxe (Strong Attack only)
- Great Club (Strong Attack only)
- Gyrm Great Hammer (Strong Attack only)
- Increased the status values of the following weapons
- Shotel
- Monastery Scimitar
- Curved Dragon Greatsword
- Chaos Blade
- Flamberge
- Key to the Embedded
- Defender Greatsword
- Greatsword
- Hand Axe
- Infantry Axe
- Butcher's Knife
- Giant Stone Axe
- Gyrm Greataxe
- Morning Star
- Reinforced Club
- Craftsman's Hammer
- Blacksmith's Hammer
- Gyrm Great Hammer
- Spear
- Winged Spear
- Pike
- Partizan
- Stone Soldier Spear
- Spitfire Spear
- Channeler's Trident
- Gargoyle Bident
- Full Moon Sickle
- Helix Halberd
- Blue Knight's Halberd
- Old Knight Halberd
- Work Hook
- Shotel
- Decreased the durability of the Defender Greatsword and Watcher Greatsword
- Increased the enchantment statistics Defender Greatsword and Watcher Greatsword
- Increased the weight of the Defender Greatsword
- Decrease the weight of the Butcher's Knife and Old Knight Halberd
- Status value added to the Handmaid's Ladle
- Decrease the amount of damage for the following weapons
- Malformed Skull (Strong Attack only)
- Giant Warrior Club (Strong Attack only)
- Old Knight Hammer (Strong Attack only)
- Drakekeeper's Great Hammer (Strong Attack only) oDragon Tooth (Strong Attack only)
- Malformed Shell (Strong Attack only)
- Archdrake Mace (Strong Attack only)
- Channeler's Trident (Strong Attack and Dual-wielding)
- Helix Halberd (Strong Attack and Dual-wielding)
- Drakekeeper's Warpick (Strong Attack and Dual-wielding)
- Increased the amount of self-inflicted damage when using the Chaos Blade
- Adjusted the hit detection for the Scythe of Want (Strong Attack only)
- Increased the physical cut rate of the Shield Crossbow
- Changes were made to the point of explosion and Blast area of the Old Sun Ring Changes made to the effect of the Gower's Ring of Protection - does not negate damage anymore, will reduce damage received
- Improvements made to the penetrability of Soul Speak and Crystal Soul Spear
- Improvements made to the tracking of the following Spells, Hexes, Pyromancy and Miracles
- Soul Bolt
- Soul Shower
- Shockwave
- Soul Spear Barrage
- Blinding Bolt
- Perseverance
- Caressing Prayer
- Heavenly Thunder
- Fireball
- Fire Orb
- Great Fireball
- Great Chaos Fireball
- Lingering Flame
- Dark Orb
- Dark Hail
- Resonant Soul
- Decreased the amount of stamina consumed for the following Spells, Hexes, Pyromancy and Miracles
- Soul Bolt
- Soul Shower
- Fire Orb
- Great Fireball
- Great Chaos Fireball
- Lingering Flame
- Iron Flesh
- Increased spell usage for the following Spell and Miracle
- Cast Light
- Unveil
- Improvements to the durability damage for the following Spells
- Shockwave
- Soul Spear Barrage
- Decrease the number of multi-hits to the following Spells, Hexes and Pyromancy
- Soul Vortex
- Firestorm
- Fire Tempest
- Chaos Storm
- Scraps of Life
- Lifedrain Patch
- Darkstorm
- Decrease the attack power of the following Miracle
- Blinding Bolt
- Decreased the number of attunement slots required for the following Miracle and Pyromancy
- Unveil
- Immolation
- Decrease the number of uses for the following Miracles and Hexes
- Lightning Spear
- Great Lightning Spear
- Sunlight Spear
- Emit Force
- Soul Appease
- Great Resonant Soul
- Profound Still
- Increase the damage for the following Miracle through correction to status values
- Lightning Spear
- Great Lightning Spear
- Sunlight Spear
- Emit Force
- Increase the hit radius for the Miracle Force
- Increase the effectiveness of the following Pyromancy and Hex
- Iron Flesh
- Whisper of Despair (duration and effect)
- Decrease the self-inflicted damage of Immolation
- Increase the speed of chanting the following Hexes
- Repel
- Twisted Barricade
- Decrease to the amount of durability damage done from Dark Hail
- Increase the attacking power of Great Resonant Soul
- Decrease character mobility while using the following items
- Amber Herb
- Twilight Herb
- Wilted Dusk Herb
