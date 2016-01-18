Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc releasing February

Huzzah! The floodgates are open and another Japanese mind game is headed to PC. Just to remind you of your own mortality and the inexorable passage of time: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc launched on Japanese PSPs in 2010. It meandered its way through the mobile platforms before eventually getting an English translation in 2014. In February it will make it to Steam.

Once you get over the shock of the trailer, the premise is beguiling. A bunch of students (obviously) find themselves imprisoned within their school, where a remote-controlled bear by the name of Monokuma sets them a challenge: if a student can murder a classmate and get away with it, they're free to go.

It's an investigative adventure (that sometimes strays into rhythm game), in which you quiz your 'friends' and gather evidence to bring to impromptu trials. Do you wanna play a game?

Edit: Andy pointed out that I'd included a potential spoiler, which I'm somewhat proud of given that I've never played the game. It has gone to edit heaven.