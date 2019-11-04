Dali's take on Portal, and other gaming masterpieces

In 2007, PC Gamer commissioned artist Drew Northcott to produce a series of pieces inserting game characters into classic masterpieces of art. They were awesome. Drew is amazing. We used one piece per issue as our back page, and it's occurred to us that they deserve a wider audience. Check out Drew's site for more of his work.

Campbell's Exploding Barrels

(Image credit: Drew Northcott)

Art: Campbell's Soup Cans, Andy Warhol (1962)

Game: Half-Life 2 (2004)

D0G Playing Poker

(Image credit: Drew Northcott)

Art: Dogs Playing Poker, C. M. Coolidge (1903)

Games: Sam & Max Hit The Road, Wolfenstein, Fallout 2, Reservoir Dogs, Half-Life 2, Nintendogs, Half-Life

The Extraction of Adam

Art: The Creation of Adam, Michelangelo (1512)

Game: BioShock (2007)

The Persistence of Portals

Art: The Persistence of Memory, Salvidor Dali (1931)

Game: Portal (2007)

American Fandango

Art: American Gothic, Grant Wood (1930)

Game: Grim Fandango (1998)

Trouble at t'Mill

Art: Coming from the Mill, LS Lowry (1930)

Game: Darwinia (2005)

The Girl with the Black Pearl Earring

Art: The Girl with the Pearl Earring, Johannes Vermeer (1665)

Game: Beyond Good and Evil (2003)

The Vivisected Man

Art: Vitruvian Man, Leonardo Da Vinci (1487)

Game: Spore (2008)

JACKCON

Art: Various, Jackson Pollock (1942-1953)

Game: DEFCON (2006)