Cyberpunk 2077's next 'major update' will arrive early in 2022

In October, CD Projekt delayed the PS5 and Xbox Series X-S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 into the first quarter of 2022. Roughly a week after that it postponed all "updates, improvements, and free DLCs" for Cyberpunk 2077 into 2022 as well. Today it narrowed that window down somewhat, saying in its latest financial report that the next major update for Cyberpunk 2077 will also arrive sometime in the first three months of 2022, at the same time as the release of the next-gen version.

"We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms," CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński said in a statement. "There is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion."

Interestingly, despite the well-publicized troubles of Cyberpunk 2077 and the slow pace of addressing its issues, Kiciński said CD Projekt's quarterly revenues were up nearly 40% year over year, reaching 144 million PLN ($34.7 million). Year-over-year profits were lower for the same period, however, due mainly to "expenses related to updating Cyberpunk and exploratory work on new projects."

That jump in revenues is very interesting to see. The release of Cyberpunk 2077 a year ago was a train wreck, and hopes that CD Projekt would turn things around quickly did not pan out. But in spite of its problems, interest in the game has remained high. It shot to the top of the charts when it was finally allowed back on the PlayStation Store despite Sony's warning that there were still big problems with it, and as we noted over the weekend it topped the Steam sale charts as well, and there's been a big spike in positive user reviews following a 50%-off sale: More than 18,000 positive reviews have been posted since November 24, when the Steam Autumn Sale went live.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 is already a major sales hit: More than 13.7 million copies of the game were sold in 2020 alone.