Cyberpunk 2077 won't be playable at E3 2019, CD Projekt Red confirms

But anyone at the show can go along to the Cyberpunk 2077 booth and check the game out.

Update: Momot also clarified that there will be different 'showings' for the game on the show floor and behind closed doors. 

Original story: As expected, Cyberpunk 2077 won't be hands-on at E3 2019, but the good news is that anyone on the show floor can go along to the booth and see a demo presentation. CD Projekt Red's Global Community Lead Marcin Momot clarified this on Twitter today, after being asked about it a whole bunch:

Last year, Cyberpunk 2077 hands-off demos were reserved for media appointments, and footage of the game in action wasn't shown publicly until after Gamescom in August. If you're in LA this June and are prepared for a little queuing, you can check out Cyberpunk, too. The game will be demoed at the South Hall in the LA Convention Center, booth 1023, on June 11-13th. Just be prepared to push past a lot of lads carrying promotional tote bags. 

CD Projekt's president and CEO Adam Kicińsk previously described E3 2019 as "the most important one ever", promising that the developers have "really prepared a strong show". Hopefully we'll find out the game's release date, too—or at least its release window. 

Samuel Roberts

Samuel has been PC gaming since 1993, beginning with the questionable Mario Is Missing on DOS. He knows that Red Alert has the best skirmish mode of all the C&C games, and if you disagree, he’ll attach a tiny balloon to you and send you back to mother base.
