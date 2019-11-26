Cyberpunk 2077 will have mocapped sex scenes

CD Projekt said during a recent community event in Warsaw that its upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 won't be quite as long as The Witcher 3, but will make up for it with a greater degree of replayability. It also revealed a little bit more about the game's sex scenes, which are apparently being given plenty of attention to ensure that they, uh, satisfy everyone.

The playtime comparison is based solely on the main story and major sidequests, according to the report, and players will be able to squeeze more out of it by taking on smaller sidequests and encounters they'll run into throughout the game. The studio also said that Cyberpunk's sidequests will be more branching and intertwined than they were in The Witcher 3, and that choices players make will have a much greater impact on plot progression and outcomes—which is presumably where the increased replayability comes from.

Some of the information contained in the summary was already known, but other bits are (I think) new. The day/night cycle will impact gameplay, for instance—darkness reduces visibility and crowds, which can make it easier to get into places you're not supposed to be—but dynamic weather will not, although NPCs will react to it.

As for those sex scenes, CD Projekt has previously said that they'll be seen from the first-person perspective, as will all other cutscenes in the game, in order to avoid breaking immersion. During the Q&A, the studio said that it's also done "a lot of mocap" for the sex scenes, which should be interesting. I'm really not sure how the developers are going to combine motion-captured FPS—that's First Person Sex, by the way—without setting off AO alarms at the ESRB, but if nothing else it emphasizes that CD Projekt isn't going to dodge the naughty bits with tasteful, strategic fadeouts.

The information comes from a redditor named Shavod who said they attended the event and were present for the Q&A. I can't confirm that they were actually there (and some leeway should be allowed for misunderstandings and misinterpretation regardless), but CD Projekt global community lead Marcin Momot commented on the post to congratulate Shavod for finishing third in a quiz at the event and thank them for coming. That seems pretty legit to me, but I've reached out to CD Projekt for confirmation just in case.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on April 16. CD Projekt recently clarified that it is still in the early stages of figuring out how it will handle multiplayer monetization.