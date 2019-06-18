Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiple endings, devs 'seriously' considering photo mode

The slow trickle of Cyberpunk 2077 details following E3 continues. Quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, speaking to YouTuber YongYea, confirms that the game will feature multiple endings. It's mentioned in this interview at around the 15-minute mark. Tomaszkiewicz grants the question a simple "Yes".

This isn't too surprising, given that The Witcher 3 had three dozen endings, and that Cyberpunk 2077 starts with three possible origins.

Also discussed in the interview is the idea of a photo mode, which sounds like it's under consideration, but far from a sure thing right now. "For sure this is something we are considering seriously, seeing how popular this feature is in many different games," says Tomaszkiewicz. "Is it going to happen? It's hard to tell at this point."

A few other interesting subjects come up during the interview: yes, you can drive your car into crowds, GTA-style. Depending on the districts you're in, you'll then be apprehended by whichever faction runs the law and order there—so it might be the police, or a private security force, or any occupying group. After the prologue, too, you're not obliged to install augmentations if you'd rather play the game without them. CDPR won't confirm a level cap right now, and it's too soon in development to tell how long the game will be.

