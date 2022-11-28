The Oculus Quest 2 bundle with 2 great VR games is $90 off for Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | 12GB | Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4

The Oculus Quest 2—sigh, I mean the Meta Quest 2—does not tend to go on big sales. In fact, earlier in 2022 the price actually increased by $100, which Meta said would help it "continue investing and moving the VR industry forward." This Cyber Monday deal represents a rare chance to get the Meta Quest 2 headset for under $400, and with two free games to boot.

This Cyber Monday Meta Quest 2 bundle knocks $50 off the retail price for the 12GB model, dropping it down to $350. That doesn't sound like much, but it also includes a free copy of Beat Saber, easily the most popular VR game, as well as a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. That's a great combo: Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games ever made, and by all accounts the VR port is excellent. Normally RE4 VR costs $40, so this bundle represents good savings on that front. Beat Saber normally sells for $30, but I'm not giving this bundle too much credit for including it—Meta has actually promised to give the game away for free to all buyers through the end of 2022, as a consolation for the price increase.

Still, you're saving about $90 with the hardware discount and free RE4 VR, so it's a good deal. If you have a time machine, though, you'd be better off traveling back to earlier in 2022 and buying the Meta Quest 2 at its old price.

Note that if you're against having to use a Facebook account with the headset (I'm right there with you), Meta finally removed that requirement in August (opens in new tab). You can now use an email address.

Unfortunately retailers have mostly stuck to the same pricing for this bundle offer, so there's no exciting competition out there pushing the Meta Quest 2 price lower. $350 is the cheapest you're going to get right now.

