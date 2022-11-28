The Oculus Quest 2 bundle with 2 great VR games is $90 off for Cyber Monday

By Wes Fenlon
published

This is probably the cheapest price you'll see the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for the next year.

Cyber Monday Meta Quest deal
(Image credit: Meta)
Meta Quest 2 | 12GB | Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4
$399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)
The all-in-one Meta Quest 2 headset is the best and easiest way to play VR games today, even if it lacks some of the perks of a dedicated PC VR headset. This deal includes 2 great free games for less than you'd normally pay for the headset.

The Oculus Quest 2—sigh, I mean the Meta Quest 2—does not tend to go on big sales. In fact, earlier in 2022 the price actually increased by $100, which Meta said would help it "continue investing and moving the VR industry forward." This Cyber Monday deal represents a rare chance to get the Meta Quest 2 headset for under $400, and with two free games to boot.

This Cyber Monday Meta Quest 2 bundle knocks $50 off the retail price for the 12GB model, dropping it down to $350. That doesn't sound like much, but it also includes a free copy of Beat Saber, easily the most popular VR game, as well as a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. That's a great combo: Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games ever made, and by all accounts the VR port is excellent. Normally RE4 VR costs $40, so this bundle represents good savings on that front. Beat Saber normally sells for $30, but I'm not giving this bundle too much credit for including it—Meta has actually promised to give the game away for free to all buyers through the end of 2022, as a consolation for the price increase.

Still, you're saving about $90 with the hardware discount and free RE4 VR, so it's a good deal. If you have a time machine, though, you'd be better off traveling back to earlier in 2022 and buying the Meta Quest 2 at its old price.

Note that if you're against having to use a Facebook account with the headset (I'm right there with you), Meta finally removed that requirement in August (opens in new tab). You can now use an email address.

Unfortunately retailers have mostly stuck to the same pricing for this bundle offer, so there's no exciting competition out there pushing the Meta Quest 2 price lower. $350 is the cheapest you're going to get right now.

If you'd prefer to buy it from a retailer other than Amazon, you have a few options: 

Meta Quest 2 games on sale for Cyber Monday

If you did grab a Meta Quest 2, here are some games we'd recommend, currently on sale: 

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

