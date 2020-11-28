Cyber Monday external hard drive deal: stuff 5TB of storage in your pocket for $90

For the time being, WD can lay claim to the best external hard drive discount for Cyber Monday with its Easystore 5TB model. This svelte and portable drive is on sale at Best Buy for $89.99 (save $90), which works out to less than 2 cents per gigabyte. Just as importantly, it can provide some relief for those growing game installs that might be chewing into your primary drive (we're looking at you, Modern Warfare).

That is not the only reason to consider an external storage drive. One of the best uses of a portable drive is to make backing up multiple PCs quicker and easier than it might otherwise be. Just plug the drive into your own PC and copy over any important data, then do the same for any other desktop or laptop in your home. Depending on how much data you have, you might even be able to back up your parents' PC, with 5TB of storage to work with here.

WD's Easystore comes with software for automatic backup chores, if you prefer to go that route. It also connects via USB 3.0 to deliver transfer rates at a theoretical maximum speed of 5Gbps. Your actual transfer speed will be slower because of overhead and other factors, but it's still relatively quick.

WD Easytore 5TB External Hard Drive | USB 3.0 | $179.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (save $90)

This deal gets you some cheap, bulk storage in a portable form factor. It's great for backing up games, both from PC and console, and making easy work of backing up multiple systems.

The value proposition is even better if you play games on PC and console, as you can back up titles on the latter with this portable drive as well. And it's compatible with Mac, if someone in your house turned to the dark side. As a final note, this is a USB-powered drive, so there is no need to plug in a separate power cable.