Cyanide and Happiness-based battle royale Rapture Rejects hits Early Access next week

Rapture Rejects, the 2D battle royale set in the Cyanide and Happiness universe, is built around kind of an unusual premise: The Rapture has happened and you didn't get in—but there might be one spot left. Just one, though, and there's a lot more than one of you left behind, which means there's going to have to be a weeding-out process. And you know what that means.

I like the setup, mainly because I like Cyanide and Happiness, but I do wonder how its comedic edge will hold up over the course of many (or even just a few) games played. Wes wasn't too taken by it in his June preview, saying that it lacks the spirit of the comic and came up short in gameplay, too.

Changes have been made since then, however, including a halving of the per-game player count from 100 to 50, and the developers intend to keep working on it in Early Access for more than a year: The current plan is to have it ready for release by early 2020.

The Early Access release of Rapture Rejects is set for November 29, and it's available for pre-purchase on Steam for $20/£16/€17. If you really want to jump in with both feet, there's also a public Discord server where you can submit feedback, find duo partners, and partake in "the dankest memes."